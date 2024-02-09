Battleground Politics

Gov. Shapiro talks investing in Pa., SEPTA, special prosecutor, and more

In the latest episode of Battleground Politics with Lauren Mayk, Gov. Josh Shapiro talked investing in Pennsylvania, a controversial special prosecutor, SEPTA, President Biden and more

Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro recently gave his budget address in Harrisburg. He laid out how he wants to spend taxpayer dollars over the next year and he’s proposing some big investments. In the latest episode of Battleground Politics, Lauren Mayk spoke with the governor about what his plans would look like, the negotiations ahead and the 2024 presidential race in Pennsylvania.

The governor also discussed investing in the state without raising taxes, his plan to help SEPTA, higher education and his signage of a controversial state law that affects who has the power to prosecute certain crimes in Philadelphia. Here is a full breakdown of the episode.

:41 – How will Gov. Shapiro negotiate with Pa. lawmakers?

1:39 – School vouchers

3:15 – Future spending, Pennsylvania surplus, taxes

6:20 – Money for SEPTA

8:37 – SEPTA special prosecutor

11:41 – Higher education plan 

15:33 – Israel-Hamas war protests against President Biden

17:41 – Voters’ feelings about the economy

20:23 – Shapiro and 2028

