Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro recently gave his budget address in Harrisburg. He laid out how he wants to spend taxpayer dollars over the next year and he’s proposing some big investments. In the latest episode of Battleground Politics, Lauren Mayk spoke with the governor about what his plans would look like, the negotiations ahead and the 2024 presidential race in Pennsylvania.

The governor also discussed investing in the state without raising taxes, his plan to help SEPTA, higher education and his signage of a controversial state law that affects who has the power to prosecute certain crimes in Philadelphia. Here is a full breakdown of the episode.

:41 – How will Gov. Shapiro negotiate with Pa. lawmakers?

1:39 – School vouchers

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

3:15 – Future spending, Pennsylvania surplus, taxes

6:20 – Money for SEPTA

8:37 – SEPTA special prosecutor

11:41 – Higher education plan

15:33 – Israel-Hamas war protests against President Biden

17:41 – Voters’ feelings about the economy

20:23 – Shapiro and 2028

You can subscribe to Battleground Politics on Apple, Google, Spotify, or wherever else you get your favorite podcasts. You can also watch or listen to every episode right here on NBC10.com, the NBC10 YouTube channel, and in rotation on our streaming channels.

Subscribe to Battleground Politics anywhere you get your podcasts: Spotify | Amazon Music | Apple Podcasts | Google Play (soon) | Art19 | RSS | Watch on YouTube