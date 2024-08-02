Gov. Shapiro touts higher education investments at Cheney University amid VP buzz

Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro visited the nation's first HBCU, Cheyney University of Pennsylvania, on Friday to discuss the state budget and its aim to increase access to opportunities.

"I firmly believe that every Pennsylvanian, no matter what you look like, where you come from, who you love, who you pray to, should have the freedom to chart your own course and the opportunity to succeed,” Shapiro said during his visit.

But while Shapiro was there, the buzz around a potential promotion for him took center stage.

Friday afternoon, the Democratic National Committee announced Kamala Harris has the delegate votes to secure the Democratic presidential nomination.

329 medal events. 32 sports. Endless drama. Catch all the action at the Paris Olympics. Sign up for our free Olympics Headlines newsletter.

When asked whether he would be joining her on the ticket as Vice President, Shapiro said, "I’m not gonna engage in those kinds of hypotheticals. That is a question for her.”

There is no confirmation yet, but Shapiro did have more to say in response to Former President Donald Trump's attacks against Harris at the National Association of Black Journalists Conference earlier this week.

“I think Donald Trump‘s attacks speak volumes about the kind of coward he is about his own failures and they say nothing about the great qualifications of the Vice President," said Shapiro.

The governor also responded to reported attacks against him by Republican Vice Presidential Nominee J. D. Vance.

“It is really hard being honest with the American people when you’re not being honest with yourself JD Vance is a total phony baloney he is the most an organic candidate I think I’ve ever seen on the national state he doesn’t know what he believes,” Shaprio said.

As the nation waits to find out who will join Harris against Trump and Vance, it's reported that Shapiro canceled a weekend trip to the Hamptons and is planning to attend Harris’s rally in Philadelphia on Tuesday.