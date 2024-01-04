Former Mayor Street's grandson arrested in fight at Cherelle Parker's inauguration

The grandson for former Philadelphia Mayor John Street -- and son of State Senator Sharif Street (D-3rd dist.) -- was arrested on Tuesday after, officials claim, he attacked a security worker at the MET Philadelphia during the morning inauguration of Mayor Cherelle Parker.

According to police, the incident happened at about 10:10 a.m. on Tuesday, when 24-year-old Sharif Street Jr. and another man attempted to bypass a security barrier at the entrance to the venue nearest the intersection of Parish and Carlisle streets.

At that time, a security official working the event confronted Street and the unnamed man because, officials said, the barrier was in place to stop vehicles and prevent anyone who did not have permission to enter the inauguration event from coming into the building.

In response, law enforcement officials said, Street "became combative" and grabbed the security worker by the shirt before punching him in the face.

Street, officials said, then walked away from the victim and headed toward Broad Street.

Individuals who witnessed the incident flagged down Philadelphia Police Department officers in the area, who then stopped Street for questioning, police said.

However, according to police, Street "refused police instructions and became aggressive, causing a large crowd to form."

Street then attempted to walk away from the officers, before he was stopped again and a short struggle ensued, police said.

After this, officials said, Street was placed in custody and taken away from the scene in a Philadelphia Police Department transport wagon.

The security worker suffered injuries to his face and, officials said, he was treated at the scene.

Street has been charged with assault and disorderly conduct, law enforcement officials said.