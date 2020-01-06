Former Congressman Mike Fitzpatrick Dead at 56

Mike Fitzpatrick, the former U.S. Representative from Bucks County, Pennsylvania, has died, the Bucks County Republican Party said Monday.

Fitzpatrick, 56, represented Pennsylvania's 8th District over four terms in office starting in 2005. He returned from Washington in 2007 after being defeated by Democrat Patrick Murphy, but returned for three terms in 2010, 2012 and 2014.

A Catholic and moderate conservative, Fitzpatrick fought for pro-life causes, environmental protection and term limits in Congress, the Bucks County Intelligencer outlines.

He retired in 2016 and his brother, Brian, was elected to the same seat.

Fitzpatrick battled colorectal cancer between his time in Congress. Officials have not said what led to his death.

Fitzpatrick also served as a Bucks County commissioner.

