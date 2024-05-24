‘I'm recovering': Pa. Rep. Dwight Evans says he's had ‘minor' stroke

What to Know Congressman Dwight Evans of Philadelphia says he's in a rehabilitation facility recovering from a minor stroke, and plans to return to voting in Washington in about six weeks.

Evans said in a statement Thursday, May 23, 2024, that he's having difficulty with one of his legs, which will impact his walking for some time. He expects to leave the rehabilitation facility in about a week.

The 70-year-old Evans is a Democrat serving his fourth term representing parts of Philadelphia.

U.S. Rep. Dwight Evans of Philadelphia said Thursday that he is in a rehabilitation facility recovering from a minor stroke, and plans to return to voting in Washington in about six weeks.

"I wanted to let my constituents know that I am recovering from a minor stroke, and I want to emphasize the word minor," the fourth-term Democrat wrote on social media. "I’m recovering at an inpatient rehabilitation facility."

Evans -- who represents the 3rd Congressional District that includes Northwest and West Philadelphia and parts of North, South, Southwest and Center City Philadelphia -- said he is having difficulty with one of his legs that will impact his walking for some time and expects to leave the rehabilitation facility in about a week.

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

Evans, 70, said he received the diagnosis this week for a stroke that was so minor that he didn't realize what had happened for a few days. He said the stroke won't affect his long-term ability to serve in Congress.

He said he took some time to rest and decide how to go public with the diagnosis.

“In the coming months, I want to help educate people and remove the stigma that sometimes accompanies strokes — many people can recover and continue on with their life and their work,” Evans said.

Evans served for 36 years in the state House of Representatives, rising to become Appropriations Committee chairman, before winning the seat of the convicted former U.S. Rep. Chaka Fattah.