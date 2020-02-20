Department of Defense

Department of Defense Communications Hub Reports Likely Data Breach

The branch of the U.S. military that oversees information technology and communications has suffered a potential breach of service members’ personal information

Department of Defense logo
Yasin Ozturk/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

The branch of the U.S. military that oversees information technology and communications has suffered a potential breach of service members’ personal information, the branch said in letters sent to victims this month.

The letters, dated Feb. 11, told recipients that last May and June, “some of your personal information, including your Social Security number, may have been compromised in a data breach on a system hosted by the Defense Information Systems Agency,” NBC News reported.

The Department of Defense confirmed the authenticity of the letters, but declined to share information on what system was potentially breached or how many service members were potentially affected.

Politics

Democratic Debates 3 hours ago

Watch Everything Michael Bloomberg Said at the Nevada Democratic Debate

Democratic Debate 4 hours ago

Watch Everything Amy Klobuchar Said at the Nevada Democratic Debate

“While there is no evidence to suggest that any of the potentially compromised PII was misused, DISA policy requires the agency to notify individuals whose personal data may have been compromised,” DOD spokesperson Chuck Prichard said in a statement to NBC.

Read the full story on NBCNews.com.

This article tagged under:

Department of Defense
Local U.S. & World Politics Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Investigators NBC10 Responds Traffic Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers Entertainment Philly Live COZI TV Community Contests Wednesday's Child
Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us