David Oh talks crime in Philly, Sixers arena, future of the GOP and Green Beret controversy

In Episode 7 of Battleground Politics with Lauren Mayk, Philadelphia's Republican candidate for mayor, David Oh, discussed a wide range of issues, including crime in the city, the search for a new police commissioner, stop and frisk, the proposed 76ers arena, the future of the GOP and accusations that he lied about being a Green Beret.

Oh also spoke about the deadly police shooting of Eddie Irizarry, building trust between police and the community, and the city’s ghost gun and gun shop lawsuits.

Here’s a full breakdown of the episode:

1:30 – Crime in Philadelphia

3:33 – Looting in the city

5:16 – Who would David Oh pick for police commissioner?

7:10 – Deadly police shooting of Eddie Irizarry

9:02 – Building trust between police and the community

11:15 – Philly’s ghost gun and gun shop lawsuits

12:25 – Proposed 76ers arena

15:33 – Can Republicans hold their seats in City Council?

18:36 – Green Beret controversy

25:50 – Who will David Oh support in the 2024 presidential race?

29:15 – David Oh speaks on his military service

You can subscribe to Battleground Politics on Apple, Google, Spotify, or wherever else you get your favorite podcasts. You can also watch or listen to every episode right here on NBC10.com, the NBC10 YouTube channel, and in rotation on our streaming channels.

