Councilmember Cindy Bass Wins Re-Election Bid

Pennsylvania's primary elections were held last Tuesday, but, by the end of the day, the race for Philadelphia's 8th City Councilmanic District was still too close to call.

But, on Tuesday, with a margin of only about 400 votes, the Associated Press has named incumbent Cindy Bass as the winner of the race.

She will hold on to her seat, as the district is uncontested in this November's general election.

The race for Bass' district was close, with her leading by less than 300 votes, on the Wednesday morning after election day.

The councilwoman -- who had said her campaign was focused on preventing property tax increases, fighting gun violence and cleaning and greening the city -- took on Democrat, Seth Anderson-Oberman, a union orgonizer, in the primary.

Anderson-Oberman focused his campaign on improving city schools, addressing the city's housing crisis and working on a comprehensive approach to violent crime in the city.

On Wednesday, at about 10:45 a.m. the Associated Press called the race for Bass with 95% of all votes counted.