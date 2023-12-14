City Council

City Council to vote to end ‘unlawful deportations' of non-citizens by local hospitals

Philadelphia's City Council is expected to review and take action on a bill that would end the practice of medical deportations, where, officials said, undocumented residents are deported without their consent

By Hayden Mitman

Philadelphia City Hall

Philadelphia could soon be the first city in the nation to end the practice of "medical deportations" -- a practice where officials said, undocumented residents in need of long-term healthcare can be deported to their country of origin without their consent .

Under bill number 230649, no hospital in the city would be permitted to "engage in medical deportation, either directly or though a designated agent."

Supporters of the bill said, in a statement, that medical deportation is used by hospitals as a way to deport undocumented residents in need of long-term medical care without "informed consent or through coerced consent of the patient’s family."

Medical providers, members of the End Medical Deportation Campaign said in a statement, can charter private flights to transport undocumented patients to their country of origin -- which, they argued, can result in death or aggravation of their illness or injury.

If this bill were to become law, it would require hospitals to provide, among other things, informed consent and minimize health risks if medical repatriation is going to be done and ensure that any facility that would receive the patient has room and has agreed to take the patient.

It would also provide oversight by requiring hospitals to report how widespread the practice of medical deportation is used, and supporter said, it would hold "bad actors accountable."

If made into law, the bill would permit the city's Department of Health to fine or place on probation, hospitals that violate the law.

A rally in support of the bill is expected to be held outside City Hall in Philadelphia at 2 p.m.

