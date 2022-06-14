Biden to Focus on ‘Working People' in Philly Address to Labor Unions

President Joe Biden is expected to speak at 11 a.m. NBC10 will air his remarks live in the video player above this article.

President Joe Biden will discuss building the economy around “the power and possibilities of working people” as he addresses a convention of labor unions Tuesday in Philadelphia.

Biden will address the 29th AFL-CIO Constitutional Convention at the Pennsylvania Convention Center. His speech comes as the president and his party face strong political headwinds amid record-high inflation and gas prices.

Joining Biden will be Labor Secretary Marty Walsh and Georgia gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams. Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney will also be in attendance and will greet the president.

Labor Department figures released Friday show inflation hit a 40-year-high last month, with consumer prices for goods like food and gasoline surging 8.6%. Meanwhile, the nationwide average price for a gallon of gas reached $5 for the first time ever.

Biden has sought to strengthen labor unions as a way to boost the economy following a decades-long decline in union membership.

The AFL-CIO is made up of 57 unions representing some 12.5 million workers.

“Working people have endured through COVID-19, and are fed up with the systemic inequity that the pandemic laid bare,” the organization’s convention website reads. “We are speaking up, taking risks and standing in solidarity for dignity, decency and a fair share of the wealth we create.”