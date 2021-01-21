The Biden Administration: A Look at Who Has Been Nominated and Confirmed

President Joe Biden’s cabinet nominees include the first Native American to head the Interior Department, and the first Asian-American woman as U.S. trade representative.

The secretary of housing and urban development and secretary of the Army are African American, the secretary of health and human services, the son of Mexican immigrants.

Biden has said that his administration would “look like America,” although some people had hoped for more progressive choices, his decisions have pleased many others.

They also show how he will govern. His picks mostly are experienced in their fields and he has elevated the director of Office of Science and Technology Policy to a cabinet position, a signal of the job’s importance.

Here's a look at how the administration is coming together. Click on each person for more information.