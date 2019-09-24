The Community College of Philadelphia and the University of Pennsylvania both held events encouraging people to register to vote. NBC10’s Steven Fisher found out exactly why students wanted to make their voices heard at the ballot box.

What to Know Oct. 7 is the deadline date to get registered to vote for November's elections in Pennsylvania.

The registration deadline in New Jersey is Oct. 15.

Below you will find instructions on how to get registered in your state.

Local and national elections are quickly approaching, which means it's time to start thinking about how to vote and where.

If you live in Pennsylvania and plan to vote in the upcoming Philadelphia municipal elections in November, you have until Oct. 7 to register.

Voters in New Jersey have until Oct. 15 to register.

There are no local elections in Delaware coming up in 2019.

Check below for everything else you need to know to cast your ballot.

How do I register to vote?

Pennsylvania voters can register online by clicking here. You can also download a paper copy here and mail to your county voter registration office, postmarked by Oct. 7.

Active duty military service members, or service members who are a hospitalized or bedridden veterans, can register at any time here.

New Jersey voters can find their county's registration forms here. They must be mailed in at least 21 days before an upcoming election if you want to vote in that contest. You can be 17 years old to register but must be 18 years old at the time of the election to cast your ballot.

Delaware does not have a local election coming up in 2019. But if you want to register to vote in the 2020 national election, click here to download your registration application.

What are the deadlines?

Pennsylvanians must register by Oct. 7 if they plan to vote in the November local elections. New Jersey residents have until Oct. 15 to register for local contests. People in Delaware have until mid 2020 to register for the national election.

Who can register?

American citizens who have established at least 30 days residency in their counties. You must be 18 years old to cast a ballot.

Can I vote by mail?

Yes. Each state has their own form to fill out. Click here for Pennsylvania, here for New Jersey and here for Delaware.

I don't know if I'm registered to vote. Where can I check my status?

Pennsylvania voters can find their status here, New Jersey residents should click here and Delaware voters can look here.