Read Alexander Vindman's Opening Statement on Trump's Ukraine Call
Published 8 minutes ago | Updated 3 minutes ago
Alexander Vindman, a military officer at the National Security Council, was testifying before three House committees Tuesday as part of the Democrats' impeachment inquiry.
Lieutenant Colonel Vindman is the first White House official who listened in on President Donald Trump's July 25 call with new Ukraine President Volodymr Zelenskiy to testify before the inquiry.
Here is his 6-page opening statement.
