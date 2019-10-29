Read Alexander Vindman's Opening Statement on Trump's Ukraine Call

Army Lieutenant Colonel Alexander Vindman, a military officer at the National Security Council, center, arrives on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019, to appear before a House Committee on Foreign Affairs, Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence, and Committee on Oversight and Reform joint interview with the transcript to be part of the impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump.

Alexander Vindman, a military officer at the National Security Council, was testifying before three House committees Tuesday as part of the Democrats' impeachment inquiry.

Lieutenant Colonel Vindman is the first White House official who listened in on President Donald Trump's July 25 call with new Ukraine President Volodymr Zelenskiy to testify before the inquiry.

Here is his 6-page opening statement.

