GOP Cheers After Mueller Report Summary Is Released

On May 17, 2017, former FBI Director Robert Mueller was appointed special counsel to oversee the investigation into possible links between Russia and the Trump campaign. He secured the conviction of one Trump associate, guilty pleas from several others and the indictment of Russians who allegedly interfered in the 2016 election.

Reaction is beginning to pour in about the summary of special counsel Robert Mueller's report on alleged Russian interference in the 2016 election, which found that Donald Trump's presidential campaign did not coordinate or conspire with Russia.

The report was submitted to Attorney General William Barr on Friday, and Barr sent Congress his summary of its "principal conclusions" on Sunday. Read more about it here.

Mueller's investigation has captivated Washington and much of the country, in part because of the secrecy around it. The summary from Barr, a Trump appointee, is the first window into what Mueller found, and it heartened some Trump allies soon after it was released, while leaving questions unanswered for some top Democrats.

Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham, chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee, said it was a "Great day for President Trump" and that the "cloud hanging over President Trump has been removed by this report."

Trump aide Dan Scavino tweeted about Mueller's investigation not finding that the Trump campaign or its associates "conspired or coordinated with Russia," commenting, "As we've been saying for the past two years."

But the chairman of the House Judiciary Committee, Democratic Rep. Jerry Nadler, said the public needed to learn more about a key part of the summary — that Mueller chose not to draw a conclusion on whether Trump committed obstruction of justice — and the release of a summary of the report within two days of it being submitted.

"There must be full transparency in what Special Counsel Mueller uncovered to not exonerate the President from wrongdoing. [The Department of Justice] owes the public more than just a brief synopsis and decision not to go any further in their work," he tweeted, calling for Barr to testify.

The report capped a nearly two-year-long investigation in which 34 people were indicted, including Trump's former campaign chairman Paul Manafort, who was recently sentenced to 7 ½ years in prison, and former national security adviser Michael Flynn, who has been cooperating in the probe.