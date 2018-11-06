'More Like a Presidential Election': Turnout High Throughout Area

Voting on election day at the Anne Frank Elementary School in the Bustleton section of Northeast Philadelphia.

Turnout for the midterm elections seems to have been high throughout Philadelphia and its suburbs Tuesday.

Official vote tallies will take a while to collect. But Philadelphia City Commissioner Lisa Deeley said unofficial voter turnout in Philadelphia is at 50.2 percent, which would set a new record.

Pennsylvania's highest midterm turnout in the last 20 years was in 2006, when it was 50 percent.

"It was a fantastic day for democracy in Philadelphia. I’ve been involved in elections in Philadelphia for over 30 years. If anyone would have told me that we would reach this number with the weather we had this morning, I would not have believed them," Deeley said.

The Committee of Seventy estimated that as of 5:20 p.m. about 404,000 people had voted in Philadelphia. In the entire 2014 election, a total of 381,503 voted, according to the non-partisan group.

Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney put out a statement that Philadelphians had voted "in greater numbers than any midterm election in recent history."

At the University of Pennsylvania, numbers provided by poll workers showed that voter turnout had more than doubled from 2014, the Daily Pennsylvanian reported. In 2014, 1,113 people voted on campus; today, 2,398 voted.

The turnout seemed high in the suburbs, too. Even before 11 a.m., 300 people had voted in a single ward in Nether Providence Township in Delaware County. Lines were seen at polling places in Chester County and in the city of Philadelphia.

In the Lehigh Valley, turnout was "more like the presidential election," WFMZ quoted a precinct judge.