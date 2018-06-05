In this file photo, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., arrives to meet reporters following a closed-door strategy session on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday, April 17, 2018.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.)announced Tuesday he's canceling the chamber's annual August recess over what he says is the "historic obstruction" by his Democratic colleagues.

McConnell said senators "should expect to remain in session in August to pass legislation, including appropriations bills, and to make additional progress on the president’s nominees."

Senators were schedule to depart Washington on August 3 and not return until after Labor Day — just three weeks before the October 1 fiscal year deadline. McConnell said in a statement that lawmakers will stay to work on "passing appropriations bills prior to the end of the fiscal year."

Democrats immediately responded that Republicans are so nervous about the November midterm election that will determine control of the Senate that McConnell is keeping Democrats away from the campaign trail this summer.

Not all is lost for senators hoping to take a break. The Republican leader's office says it's expected that senators will be away from Washington during the first full week of August before returning for the rest of the month.





This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.