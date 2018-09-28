This file photo shows House Intelligence Committee Chairman Devin Nunes (R-CA) on June 7, 2018, on Capitol in Washington, DC.

The House Intelligence Committee voted Friday to release dozens of transcripts from interviews related to its year-long investigation into Russian interference, which ended in March/

A total of 53 transcripts are being made public, most but not all of what the committee has. Those thousands of pages include interviews with close associates of then-candidate Donald Trump, including Steve Bannon, Michael Cohen, Hope Hicks, Jared Kushner, Corey Lewandowski, Roger Stone and Donald Trump Jr.

Ranking Democrat Rep. Adam Schiff said interviewees will have the opportunity to review the transcripts to verify accuracy.

Committee Democrats had pushed for all transcripts to be released on several occasions.

The transcripts will be sent to intelligence officials for declassification, and none will be released until all have been reviewed.

This is a breaking story. Refresh this page for updates.