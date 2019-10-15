Giuliani Won't Comply With Congressional Subpoena - NBC 10 Philadelphia
logo_philly_2x
President Donald Trump

President Donald Trump

The latest news on President Donald Trump's presidency

Giuliani Won't Comply With Congressional Subpoena

Two men who had been assisting Giuliani in his Ukrainian venture face campaign-finance charge

Published 49 minutes ago | Updated 41 minutes ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters

    6 Takeaways From Whistleblower Complaint

    A whistleblower complaint that alleges President Donald Trump used his power to pressure Ukraine to investigate Joe Biden and his son was released to the public on Thursday. Here are six takeaways about the complaint.

    (Published Thursday, Sept. 26, 2019)

    Rudy Giuliani won't comply with a congressional subpoena as part of the House impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump, an attorney for Giuliani told House investigators in a letter on Tuesday.

    Giuliani, the president's personal lawyer, had been subpoenaed for documents related to his work in Ukraine, which has come under intense scrutiny after Trump asked the Ukrainian president to investigate former Vice President Joe Biden and his son Hunter, NBC News reported.

    Last week, two of Giuliani's business associates who had been assisting him in his Ukrainian venture were arrested on campaign-finance charges.

    Get More at NBC News

      

    Connect With Us
    AdChoices