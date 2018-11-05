Three counties in New Jersey and Pennsylvania will receive extra Election Day safeguarding oversight from the federal government, in addition to the usual local and state law enforcement.

The U.S. Justice Department said staff from the Civil Rights Division will monitor compliance and provide hotlines to the public to call in case of complaints, Attorney General Jeff Sessions said in a statement Monday.

Middlesex and Union counties in New Jersey and Lehigh County in Pennsylvania are among the 35 counties in 19 states where federal officials will provide compliance help.

State attorneys general and State Department officials in Pennsylvania and New Jersey already have issued plans to provide law enforcement officials as compliance officials throughout their respectives states on Election Day.

“Voting is one of the linchpins of our democracy, and we take seriously our role in making sure the rights of those eligible to vote are protected,” New Jersey Attorney General Grewal said. “As our office has done in the past, we will be stationing attorneys throughout the state to ensure the integrity of our election. Our attorneys will be on hand to help resolve any voting-related legal issues that might arise, and to ensure these issues are resolved promptly and fairly.”

In Philadelphia, the District Attorney's office also will provide oversight of the city's more than 800 polling places, as well as respond to any complaints of election irregularities.

The Justice Department said in a statement that local and state agencies will have primary responsibility.

"This year we are using every lawful tool that we have, both civil and criminal, to protect the rights of millions of Americans to cast their vote unimpeded at one of more than 170,000 precincts across America," Sessions said. "Citizens of America control this country through their selection of their governmental officials at the ballot box. Likewise, fraud in the voting process will not be tolerated. Fraud also corrupts the integrity of the ballot."

Here are ways for voters to file complaints about issues they may encounter on Election Day:

New Jersey: Any person who believes his or her right to vote has been interfered with, or who wishes to report other voting-related problems or concerns, can call the state’s Voter Information and Assistance line toll-free at 1-877-NJVOTER. Members of the public also can direct election-related questions to their County Superintendent of Elections and county Board of Elections. A list of county-level election office contacts, as well as other useful elections-related information, can be found on the New Jersey Division of Elections web site.

Pennsylvania: Call the voter hotline at 1-877-VOTESPA (1-877-868-3772). For election-related scams, call the Office of Attorney General’s Bureau of Consumer Protection at (800)441-2555 or file a complaint online.

Philadelphia: 85 staffers from the District Attorney's office will provide all-day responses to callers at (215)686-9641. Officials will respond to voter intimidation complaints, illegal ballot help and electioneering at polling places.