Former White House strategist Steve Bannon leaves a House Intelligence Committee meeting where he was interviewed behind closed doors on Capitol Hill, Tuesday, Jan. 16, 2018, in Washington.

FBI agents showed up at Steve Bannon’s Washington home last week intent on serving him with a subpoena to appear before a grand jury investigating possible ties between President Donald Trump's campaign and Russia, a source familiar with the proceedings told NBC News.

The agents were unaware at the time that Trump's former chief strategist had retained Washington lawyer William Burck just hours earlier, according to two people familiar with the events that took place on Jan. 9.

Once redirected, the agents sent the order to Burck, who is also representing two other witnesses in the probe being led by special counsel Robert Mueller.

Mueller may still leave open the option for an interview in lieu of grand jury testimony and Bannon is likely to accept such an option if it is made available, according to a source close to Bannon.

Bannon departed the White House in August and was booted from Breitbart amid fallout over quotes attributed to him in author Michael Wolff's book.