Yolanda Saldivar, Selena's killer, tells a new story about the murder in a new docuseries

A new docuseries about the murder of Tejano superstar Selena Quintanilla-Pérez promises a new perspective on the 1995 killing of a Mexican-American cultural icon.

On March 31, 1995, Selena was fatally shot by Yolanda Saldívar, a former manager of Selena's boutiques and an obsessed fan.

In the two-part Oxygen True Crime limited docuseries "Selena & Yolanda: The Secrets Between Them," Saldívar speaks from behind bars.

"After so many years, I think it's time to set the story straight," Saldivar said in a promo. "I think the people deserve to know the truth."

According to Oxygen True Crime, Saldívar is interviewed extensively, and in English, for the first time in over two decades since the murder.

Saldivar discussed her friendship and professional relationship with Selena in several in-depth interviews conducted from prison.

Saldivar's family also talks about the relationship between the two women and shares previously undisclosed recordings and documents to try and prove there was more to the tragedy than the general public knows.

Some who offer their unique perspectives on the tragedy and Selena's legacy are the Corpus Christi Police Department detectives who were on the scene, the prosecutors who put Saldivar on trial, the hostage negotiator who spoke with Saldivar for nine hours after Selena was shot and journalists who cover Selena and Latinx culture.

Saldivar is up for parole next year.

The series debuts Feb. 17 at 7 p.m. with two consecutive episodes. The third and final episode airs at 7 p.m. on Feb. 18. The series can be streamed on Peacock the day after they're broadcast.

