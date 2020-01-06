New Jersey

Woman Rescued From Inside NJ Clothing Bin Says She Was Trapped for 3 Days

The woman said she was reaching inside the clothing donation bin when someone pushed her in, but police said her story may not be so likely

Clothing donation bin woman got stuck inside
Paterson Police Department

A woman in New Jersey had to be rescued after getting trapped inside a clothing donation bin for nearly three days, she said.

The 38-year-old woman told Paterson police she was reaching into the bin behind an apartment building along Broadway Friday night when someone pushed her, causing her to fall inside.

The woman remained stuck in the bin until she was discovered late Monday morning, when someone heard her screaming and called 911, according to police.

U.S. & World

Stories that affect your life across the U.S. and around the world.

Puerto Rico 41 mins ago

6.4 Quake Hits Puerto Rico Amid Heavy Seismic Activity, 1 Killed

Iran 2 hours ago

Dozens Killed in Stampede at Soleimani Funeral, US Warns Ships of Possible Iran Action

Once on the scene, firefighters used metal spreading tools to open the bottom of the container and set her free, police said.

Paterson Police Director Gerald Speziale says her story of how she got stuck may be unlikely, however. According to Speziale, this is the third time in two years that the seemingly homeless woman has had to be rescued from inside a clothing bin.

She was taken to a hospital after being freed, and may have suffered some frost bite from her time inside the metal bin, Speziale said.

This article tagged under:

New JerseyRescuePatersonstuck
Local U.S. & World Politics Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Investigators NBC10 Responds Traffic Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers Entertainment Philly Live COZI TV Contests Wednesday's Child
Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us