Woman Charged in Overdose Death of Inmate Boyfriend After Allegedly Passing Him Drugs Via Kiss

Rachal Dollard was booked on suspicion of second-degree murder and introduction of contraband into a penal facility

From left: Rachal Dollard and Joshua Brown.
Tennessee Department of Correction

A woman was arrested and booked for murder after allegedly passing lethal drugs into a Tennessee prison via a deadly kiss with her inmate boyfriend, authorities said Tuesday.

Over the weekend, Rachal Dollard, a 33-year-old Dickson resident, was booked on suspicion of second-degree murder and introduction of contraband into a penal facility, state officials said, in connection to the death of Joshua Brown, 30.

She was Brown's girlfriend and in February they "exchanged a kiss during visitation at the Turney Center Industrial Complex," about 65 miles southwest of central Nashville, according to a statement by the Tennessee Department of Correction.

