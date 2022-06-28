Witnesses Testified Trump Allies Tried to Influence Depositions

An unidentified witness who as deposed by the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 riot reported being contacted before testifying and being reminded that former President Donald Trump does read transcripts.

"What they said to me is, as long as I continue to be a team player, they know that I'm on the team, I'm doing the right thing, I'm protecting who I need to protect, you know, I'll continue to stay in good graces in Trump World," the witness told the committee.

"And they have reminded me a couple of times that Trump does read transcripts and just to keep that in mind as I proceeded through my depositions and interviews with the committee."

The committee's vice chair, Republican Rep. Liz Cheney of Wyoming, said the statement came in response to a question to those connected to Trump's administration or campaign whether they have been contacted by any of their former colleagues or anyone else trying to influence their testimony.

"We have received evidence of one particular practice that raises significant concern," Cheney said.

A second unidentified witness was told the day before a deposition, "He wants me to let you know that he's thinking of you. He knows you're loyal, and you're going to do the right thing when you go in for your deposition."

The "he" in the message was not identified.

Cheney said that the committee would carefully consider its next steps in relation to the contacts.

"I think most Americans know that attempting to influence witnesses to testify untruthfully presents very serious concerns," she said.

