Wisconsin’s Most-Wanted Arrested in Northern New Jersey

  • One of Wisconsin's "Most Wanted" was arrested following a traffic stop on Route 3 in northern New Jersey Thursday, Secaucus Police announced.
  • Jordy Javier-Laureano, 39, of Milwaukee, Wisconsin, was wanted by Milwaukee Police Department on an active warrant for sexual assault of a child
  • Laureano was also charged with being a fugitive from justice

One of Wisconsin's "Most Wanted" was arrested following a traffic stop on Route 3 in northern New Jersey Thursday, Secaucus Police announced.

Jordy Javier-Laureano, 39, of Milwaukee, Wisconsin, was wanted by Milwaukee Police Department on an active warrant for sexual assault of a child.

On Thursday, at around 10:56 a.m., Secaucus Police Officer Matthew Ford stopped a Honda Odyssey on Route 3 East for having a brake light out.  During the stop, it was discovered that the passenger was Laureano, who was considered one of Wisconsin's "Most Wanted." He was subsequently taken into custody by police without incident.

The driver of the vehicle was issued driving-related summonses and released from the scene, while Laureano was charged with being a fugitive from justice and is expected to be extradited to Wisconsin.

Attorney information for Laureano was not immediately known.

