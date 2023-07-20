When is the next Mega Millions drawing? What to know as drawing nears

With the Powerball jackpot now won, many will be turning to another major jackpot still up for grabs: the Mega Millions.

But when will you know if you have the lucky ticket?

Here's a look at what to know:

What is the Mega Millions jackpot?

The Mega Millions jackpot has risen to an estimated $720 million after no winning ticket was sold again on Tuesday.

Ahead of a drawing Friday night, that jackpot is the fifth-largest in the game’s history.

When is the next Mega Millions drawing?

Mega Millions drawings are held on Tuesdays and Fridays at 11 p.m. ET. The next drawing is set to take place July 21.

What happens if you win?

When someone wins a lottery jackpot in games like Powerball or Mega Millions they have two options: an annuity that is distributed over 29 years or a (significantly smaller) cash payout.

Federal and state taxes will also lower the money you take home, with deductions depending on where you live.

For Mega Millions, the estimated $720 million jackpot in the next drawing would only be distributed to a winner who chooses an annuity paid over 29 years. Nearly all grand prize winners opt to take a cash payout, which for Tuesday night’s drawing was an estimated $369.6 million.

What are your odds?

Chances of taking home the Mega Millions' top prize are low, at about 1 in 302.6 million.

Because of the almost impossible chance of winning big, experts stress that you shouldn't spend all your money on lottery tickets. If you choose to play, it's important to be mindful of what you can afford — and maybe consider other places to put your money, even if it's just a few dollars at a time.