What is a state dinner, and why do we have them?

For the first time since 2008, the United States is honoring an African nation with a state visit: Kenya.

The 60th anniversary of diplomatic relations between the two countries arrives as roughly 1,000 Kenyan police officers are set to arrive in Haiti -- part of a multilateral security support mission that aims to help quell gang violence, the Associated Press reports.

Those topics, and others of diplomatic importance, will be discussed in a White House meeting between U.S. President Joe Biden and Kenyan President William Ruto. Then, following the tough policy talks, both nations will kick back and celebrate with a state dinner.

But what actually happens at a state dinner, and what's the reason for all of the pomp and circumstance surrounding them?

Getty Images WASHINGTON, DC - MAY 23: (L-R) Kenyan first lady Rachel Ruto, Kenyan President William Ruto, U.S. President Joe Biden and U.S. first lady Jill Biden walk back to the White House during an arrival ceremony on the South Lawn of the White House on May 23, 2024 in Washington, DC.

What is a state dinner?

Nowadays, the term "state dinner" is used exclusively to refer to dinners hosted by the White House in honor of foreign heads of state when they visit the U.S. -- and they're huge diplomatic events.

But state dinners are a tradition going back to the early 1800s, when the term used to refer to any large dinner honoring federal government officials or foreign dignitaries, according to the White House Historical Association.

By the late 1800s, it referred to an annual winter event held to honor Congress, the Supreme Court and diplomats. In 1874, King Kalakaua of Hawaii became the first ruling monarch to attend one such dinner, according to the WHHA.

State dinners remain a big deal to this day.

Washington Post Style reporter and columnist Roxanne Roberts has seen her fair share of state dinners.

"A state dinner is a way for a nation to acknowledge an ally," Roberts told News4. "It's a way of making a very formal proclamation of friendship."

It can be in honor of an international ally that the U.S. has had for many years, or it can be to reward an emerging democracy, Roberts said. But in both cases, it's a way of honoring a friend.

"The emphasis should be not on the dinner party, but the symbolism of ... the United States is saying to all of Korea, 'We want to honor you,'" Roberts said ahead of the state dinner held for the Republic of Korea. "'We want to show you that we think that you're important. We want to showcase and give you the best that we have to offer.' Which is why the traditional hospitality is always a meal."

State dinners are typically carried out in black-tie formal attire, with official speeches and toasts, elaborate food, and notable celebrity guests.

"A state dinner honoring a visiting head of government or reigning monarch is one of the grandest and most glamorous of White House affairs," according to the WHHA's website.

It also serves as a more festive setting than, say, Congress or an embassy, for conversations about "the important business of government," the WHHA says.

"Information is gathered, opinions are exchanged, powerful connections are made, and appearances are upheld," the WHHA says. "For these reasons, White House invitations are the most important and the most sought after in the nation's social whirl."

What happens at state dinners?

To achieve the White House's overarching diplomatic goals, state dinners usually feature toasts, top-tier entertainment and food, and elaborate table settings and decorations.

"It's a way of highlighting American food and culture, because there's always entertainment afterward," Roberts said.

The evening also begins with music. The United States Marine Band is "a longtime fixture of state dinners and official White House events," according to the WHHA, and typically plays "Hail to the Chief" for the grand entrance of the president and first lady. The band also typically plays the anthem of the visiting nation or nations when their leaders enter.

After the president of the United States receives the guests, the group goes to the State Dining Room -- or whichever dining room is set up for the event. Depending on the number of guests and the time of year, the dinner may even take place outside on White House grounds, according to the WHHA.

In prepared remarks, First Lady Jill Biden said Thursday night's event will be "an elegant dinner under the stars, in a pavilion made almost entirely of glass, looking up at our one sky."

Getty Images Journalists photograph the place settings and decorations of the upcoming State Dinner for Kenya during a press preview in the Grand Foyer of the White House in Washington, DC, May 22, 2024.

Decorations

Like other state dinners before it, the place settings and decorations will be inspired by the visiting nation and the purpose of its leaders' visit, as seen by White House pool reporters during a media preview of the decor on Wednesday afternoon.

The decorations are often highly symbolic.

On Thursday, "guests will be brought together over the glow of candles, in a space saturated with warm pinks and reds," Jill Biden said in prepared remarks for the Kenya state dinner's media preview event.

The setting for the dinner often aims "to showcase the harmony of our cultures and our people intertwined," as Jill Biden told reporters at the preview event for the South Korean state dinner.

Once they arrive in the dining room and the dinner begins, each nation's leader will offer a toast, according to the WHHA. The toasts often include "personal or historic stories, but also reflect how well the state visit and diplomatic talks have gone."

Then, guests finally get to eat.

Getty Images White House Executive Chef Cris Comerford (L) and White House Executive Pastry Chef Susie Morrison (R) present the dishes that will be served during the upcoming State Dinner for Kenya during a press preview in the Grand Foyer of the White House in Washington, DC, May 22, 2024.

Food

One of the most-anticipated parts of any state dinner is the menu. Like everything else, the menu is selected with diplomacy in mind, meaning the food is often influenced by the culture and cuisine of the visiting country.

"When Jacqueline Kennedy was first lady, they served French wines, because those were the best wines," Roberts said. "And then American vineyards were like, hey, wait a minute, what about us?"

"Since then, pretty much, it's all been the very best that America has to offer," Roberts said

On Wednesday, the White House shared details about that menu at a media preview for the Kenya state dinner. The mouth-watering surf-and-turf options include heirloom tomato soup, fruitwood-smoked beef, and banana ganache. Take a look:

First Course

Chilled Heirloom Tomato Soup

Sourdough Crisps

Arbequina Olive Oil

Main Course

Fruitwood-smoked Beef Short Ribs

Butter-poached Lobster

Citrus Butter

Baby Kale, Sweet Corn Purée

Dessert

White Chocolate Basket

Banana Ganache

Raspberries, Peaches, Candied Lime Zest

Wine

Hartford Court Chardonnay “Four Hearts Vineyard” 2021

St. Innocent Pinot Noir “Shea Vineyard” 2019

Iron Horse Classic Vintage Brut 2020

WASHINGTON, DC May 22, 2024: White House Executive Chef Cris Comerford present the Fruitwood-smoked Beef Short Ribs Butter-poached Lobster, Citrus Butter and Baby Kale, Sweet Corn Purée during the media preview of the Kenya State Dinner in the Cross Hall of the White House on Wednesday May 22, 2024.

Entertainment

Dinner is typically followed by "performances of some kind," according to the WHHA. For the South Korean state dinner, for example, three Broadway stars performed, to showcase "a quintessentially American art form" on "the world stage," the White House said.

Those performers included Norm Lewis, Jessica Vosk, and Lea Salonga.

For the Kenya state dinner, the performances are meant to "honor President and First Lady Ruto’s love of Gospel and Country music" and will feature "the amazing Howard Gospel Choir and the incredible Brad Paisley."

Who's in attendance at Wednesday's state dinner for Kenya?

In the past, the White House has released a complete guest list for state dinners the day before or the morning of the event. As of this writing, no guest list has been released for Thursday.

But there are a few known invitees. The headliners are the hosts, President Biden and the first lady, and the guests of honor, Kenyan President William Ruto and his wife, First Lady Rachel Ruto.