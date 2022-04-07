Well-Known Writer Eric Boehlert Dies in Bicycle Crash With NJ Transit Train

Media critic Eric Boehlert, who created the Press Run website and wrote for Rolling Stone and Media Matters for America, was struck and killed by an NJ Transit train as he rode his bicycle near his home in Montclair earlier this week. He was 57.

An avid bike rider, Boehlert was struck by a commuter train while riding near his home in Montclair on Monday night, according to journalist Soledad O’Brien, a family friend and host of the syndicated Sunday talk show "Matter of Fact".

O'Brien said Boehlert specialized in exposing disinformation and holding fellow journalists and politicians accountable. She called him "dogged about facts and a defender of truth" in a lengthy Twitter thread mourning the devastating loss.

1/oh my goodness: Just got crushing news from Tracy Breslin, wife of @EricBoehlert https://t.co/l0nOnE0Tad Has died in a bike accident, age 57. Adored his kids Jane and Ben, his dogs, biking and running and basketball and good friends, a fierce and fearless defender of the truth — Soledad O'Brien (@soledadobrien) April 6, 2022

Hillary Clinton, who also knew Boehlert, called his death "terrible news" in a Wednesday tweet.

“I’m devastated for his family and friends and will miss his critical work to counteract misinformation and media bias,” she wrote. “What a loss."

NJ Transit had confirmed the death of an "adult male on a bicycle" just before the Watchung Avenue station Monday night, saying a Montclair Boonton line train hit him. It has not commented further on the case, as the investigation is ongoing.

Boehlert also wrote for Salon and Billboard and authored the books “Lapdogs: How the Press Rolled Over for Bush” and “Bloggers on the Bus: How the Internet Changed Politics and the Press.” Boehlert is survived by his wife and two children.

Salon was among the rash of organizations that offered condolences to his family.

"We are devastated by the loss of esteemed journalist and former Salon senior writer Eric Boehlert," its tweet began.