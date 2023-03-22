Amtrak and NJ Transit Suspend Service After Multiple Brush Fires Break Out in NJ

Multiple brush fires erupted in New Jersey Wednesday afternoon causing major headaches for Amtrak and NJ Transit riders coming into and out of New York City, as several lines suspended service as a result of the flames and smoke.

A brush fire in Edison appeared to be precariously close to vehicles and train tracks. A Middlesex County official said the flames were started by sparks coming from a freight train. Footage from Chopper 4 showed firefighters battling flames stretching a couple hundred yards just a matter of feet from the railroad tracks. Most of the fire was put out before 5:30 p.m.

Meanwhile, another fire broke out in Matawan, consuming old railroad tracks near Little Street and Johnson Avenue. The flames engulfed an old railroad trestle in a wooded area, according to officials and footage from Chopper 4.

The fires forced Amtrak to suspend all service between NYC's Penn Station and Philadelphia just before 5 p.m., freezing all service in Central Jersey. Service remained suspended through 6 p.m., and at least one train (Keystone Train 653) had been canceled.

SERVICE ALERT UPDATE: As of 5:23 PM ET: Due to continued fire department activity in the Metropark (MET) area, rail service between Philadelphia (PHL) and New York (NYP) remains temporarily suspended until further notice. We will provide updates as information becomes available. — Amtrak Northeast (@AmtrakNECAlerts) March 22, 2023

As for NJ Transit, Northeast Corridor Line rail service was suspended for a short while but resumed with limited service between NY-Penn Station and Metropark after 5 p.m. The transit agency told those looking to go to stations between Metuchen and Trenton to look for other transportation options, adding that they could use North Jersey Coast Line service between New York and Rahway.

Morris and Essex, Montclair Boonton (Mid-town Direct) and North Jersey Coast Line continue to operate, according to NJ Transit. Rail tickets and passes are being cross-honored by PATH at Newark Penn Station and 33rd Street, the agency said.

The emergency response is ongoing.

Get real-time commuter updates here.