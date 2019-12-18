Verizon Outage Reportedly Affecting Customers Nationwide

A Verizon outage is reportedly affecting customers nationwide, according to Down Detector and customer reports on Twitter.



Early Wednesday, Down Detector's outage map was marked red in large cities across the East Coast and Midwest, along with parts of California. The outage hasn’t been confirmed by Verizon, and it's unclear how many people are affected.

Some customers said on Twitter they were unable to make calls.



“Why do I get an "all circuits are busy" message every time I make a call?" reported Twitter user @RavenCherokee. “I am up at 4am trying to talk to customer service to pay a utility bill and I cant because I have this issue with service! No numbers are working in my phonebook.”



In March, a widespread Verizon wireless network issue left "a ton" of East Coast users unable to send or receive text messages, before the issue was fixed several hours later.