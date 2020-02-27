Vehicle Containing Casket With Body Inside Stolen From Pasadena Area

A black Lincoln Navigator with a casket and a woman's body inside was stolen Wednesday near Pasadena, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.
The car was taken from the 700 block of Rosemead Boulevard, near St. Anthony Greek Orthodox Church, in an unincorporated area near Pasadena, according to Deputy Juanita Navarro-Suarez of the Sheriff's Information Bureau.
The vehicle was reported stolen about 8:05 p.m, Navarro-Suarez said.
"Out of all the bad decisions you have made, at least make one good one & bring back the deceased person & casket inside the Navigator," the LA County Sheriff's Department's official Twitter account addressed the car thief or thieves.
The keys were left inside the vehicle, as another body was being unloaded from the vehicle, when the SUV was stolen, the sheriff's department said.
Deputies were searching for the hearse, which had license plate no. 7ZDG618.