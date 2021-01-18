Inauguration Rehearsal Evacuated, Capitol Shut Down After Fire in DC Homeless Camp

Participants in a rehearsal for President-elect Joe Biden’s inauguration were evacuated from the West Front of the Capitol on orders of security officials after a fire in a homeless encampment in the area, officials said.

Security is tight and the atmosphere is tense in Washington, D.C., two days before the inauguration and nearly two weeks after the Jan. 6 siege on the Capitol.

D.C. firefighters responded to a fire Monday morning in the 100 block of H Street SE. The fire was extinguished and no one was hurt.

U.S. Capitol Police shut down the entire Capitol complex and issued a security warning.

Photos: Inauguration Rehearsal Shut Down by External Threat

Download our free mobile app for iOS or Android to get the latest breaking news and in-depth coverage.

“All buildings within the Capitol Complex: External security threat, no entry or exit is permitted, stay away from exterior windows, doors. If outside, seek cover. USCP,” the message said.

Another message from Capitol Police said there was an “external security threat located under the bridge on I-295 at First and F Streets SE.”

SECURITY ALERT at US Capitol complex pic.twitter.com/tY6SzI17G3 — Scott MacFarlane (@MacFarlaneNews) January 18, 2021

Those who had gathered for a walk-through, including a military band, were directed to head indoors and moved to a secure location inside the Capitol complex.

“This is not a drill," people involved in the rehearsal said security officials yelled.

Four law enforcement officials told The Associated Press there was a fire several blocks away and the rehearsal was evacuated out of an abundance of caution. D.C. Fire and EMS later said the fire was extinguished and no one was hurt.

#DCsBravest responded to an outside fire in the 100 block of H St SE that has been extinguished. There were no injuries. This accounts for smoke that many have seen. — DC Fire and EMS (@dcfireems) January 18, 2021

The Capitol complex and surrounding areas have been locked down since the Jan. 6 riot.

Stay with NBC Washington for more details on this developing story.