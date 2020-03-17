Uber Suspends Pool Service Nationwide to ‘Flatten the Curve’

Add Uber to the growing list of companies changing or suspending various services to help "flatten the curve" of the COVID-19 pandemic that has infected more than 1,000 people in the New York tri-state area and thousands more nationally.

In a statement early Tuesday, a St. Patrick's Day when many revelers would likely be using Uber Pool to cart themselves between parties in New York City and across states, Andrew Macdonald, senior vice president of Uber Rides and Platform, announced the service was suspended in the U.S. and Canada.

“We remain in close contact with local leaders and will continue to work with them to discourage non-essential travel," Macdonald's statement said.

Rides and Uber Eats services will remain available, but Uber says it is in close contact with public health authorities and local governments and may adjust operations as needed.

In the meantime, riders will get an in-app message starting Tuesday asking them to travel only when necessary. Drivers will be provided with disinfectants to help them keep their cars clean, though Uber is prioritizing distribution of the coveted sanitizers to drivers in cities with the greatest need. Learn more about Uber's coronavirus policies and guidance here.

Pool US & Canada Cities: New York City, Miami, Los Angeles, San Francisco, Toronto, New Jersey, Chicago, Washington D.C., Boston, Atlanta, Philadelphia, San Diego, Las Vegas, Denver, Seattle, Austin, Nashville, Portland