Crowds Mob 5th Avenue Where Trump Awaits Historic Arraignment

What to Know Former President Donald Trump arrived in Manhattan Monday ahead of an expected criminal arraignment Tuesday on charges contained in a still-sealed grand jury indictment

The indictment, which marks the first criminal charges against a U.S. president, sitting or former, in history, is tied to the hush money case involving Stormy Daniels and payments Michael Cohen allegedly made on his behalf; Trump denies all allegations of wrongdoing

Besides the hush money case in New York, Trump faces separate criminal investigations in Atlanta and Washington over his efforts to undo the results of the 2020 election

Former President Donald Trump's private plane landed at LaGuardia Airport Monday afternoon ahead of, as he shared on his social media platform, a "believe it or not" appearance in a Manhattan courtroom Tuesday, where he is expected to be the first sitting or former U.S. president in history to be arraigned on a criminal indictment.

The Republican, who has vowed to stay in the running for the 2024 presidential nomination despite the case (and can legally do so), traveled by motorcade to Trump Tower from the Queens hub Monday afternoon. Trump confirmed his travel plans on his Truth Social account earlier in the day, where he also called for his potential trial to be moved out of Manhattan and for District Attorney Alvin Bragg's removal from office.

Watch his plane's arrival at LaGuardia.

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

Trump lawyer Joe Tacopina said Sunday a discussion about possible venue change had not yet occurred (and sources say the judge would be unlikely to grant one). As for Bragg, Gov. Kathy Hochul would have to initiate a formal process to remove him, which does not appear in her plans. The Manhattan indictment has been sealed since the grand jury vote late last week, but multiple sources say it involves about 30 counts of document fraud-related charges.

The 23-member Manhattan panel had been considering charges around Trump's alleged authorization of hush money payments one-time attorney and fixer Michael Cohen paid to porn Star Stormy Daniels during his 2016 presidential campaign to keep claims of an extramarital affair quiet. Multiple other investigations are ongoing.

The former president and his legal team have consistently denied wrongdoing in connection with them all. Trump is expected to return to Florida after Tuesday's arraignment, where he will address the public from Mar-a-Lago.

Meanwhile, New York City is hunkering down for his stay. If you work in Manhattan and drive, the odds are against you.

Hundreds, from media to gawkers to supporters and protesters are expected to flank the streets outside the Manhattan Criminal Courthouse and Trump Tower, where NYPD barricades have been in place since last week. An NYPD bus and other vehicles were added to the line of defense Monday and are expected to stay there.

The department's 36,000 officers and 19,000 civilian employees have been ordered to report in uniform and prepare to deploy as needed since Friday, and that precautionary mandate will likely remain in effect through early this week.

We are getting a clearer picture of how the coming days in the Trump case will likely play out ahead of his arraignment in lower Manhattan, as the NYPD is stepping up security measures around Trump Tower and the courthouse. NBC New York's Jonathan Dienst and Melissa Colorado report.

Trump Arraignment Details Emerge

Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg arrived at the courthouse early Monday and did not comment to reporters. He has not shared any details regarding the charges he asked the grand jury to consider, but the district attorney will hold a press conference Tuesday afternoon. Sources familiar with the matter said Friday it includes about 30 counts of document fraud-related charges.

Trump and his defense team have repeatedly and vociferously denied any wrongdoing. He will be informed of his arrest, fingerprinted and arraigned on the 15th floor, Part 59 in the Manhattan Criminal Court building, the same courtroom where Harvey Weinstein was tried and convicted of rape and sexual assault in February 2020.

It is directly across the hall from the room where Trump Corp and Trump Payroll Corp were found guilty in December 2022 of criminal tax fraud, conspiracy and falsifying business records. Attorney Susan Necheles defended the Trump Organization in that case and is expected to appear alongside Trump when he is arraigned. Expect street closures.

Trump's attorneys have filed a request with the court to keep videographers and cameras out.

The developments may have significant implications for the 2024 presidential election. The 76-year-old Trump has insisted he would continue to seek the Republican nomination even if the grand jury voted to indict.

Legally, an indictment does not block him from running. Prosecutors haven't said if they planned to seek prison time in the event of a conviction, though that also wouldn't preclude Trump from running for president or winning next year.

For a man whose presidency was defined by one obliterated norm after another, the indictment sets up yet another never-before-seen spectacle — a former president being fingerprinted, then arraigned. It's not clear if the public will see a mugshot, or if one will even be taken. Here's why. For security reasons, his booking is expected to be carefully choreographed to avoid crowds inside or outside the courthouse.

While Trump and his lawyers prepared for his defense, Bragg late last week defended the grand jury investigation that propelled him toward trial, as congressional Republicans painted it all as politically motivated.

In a Friday letter, the Manhattan district attorney told three Republican House committee chairs that such claims are “misleading and meritless” and rebuffed congressional probing into the grand jury process, which by law is secret.

Learn more about the case background here.

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy has vowed to use congressional oversight to probe Bragg. Steil, Jordan and Comer have asked Bragg’s office for grand jury testimony, documents and copies of any communications with the Justice Department.

President Joe Biden has not commented on the indictment. The White House is not expected to release a statement.

A grand jury has voted to indict former President Donald Trump, according to three sources familiar with the matter. Here's what the case is all about.

Trump's Legal Woes: Beyond the Manhattan Indictment

The indictment of Trump marks an extraordinary development after years of investigations into his business, political and personal dealings.

Even as Trump pursues his latest White House campaign, there is no question an indictment gives fodder to his longstanding critics.

Besides the hush money inquiry in New York, Trump faces criminal investigations in Atlanta and Washington over his efforts to undo the results of the 2020 election.

A Justice Department special counsel has also been presenting evidence before a grand jury investigating Trump’s possession of hundreds of classified documents at his Florida estate.

It is not clear when those investigations will end or whether they might result in criminal charges, but they will continue regardless of what happens in New York, underscoring the ongoing gravity – and broad geographic scope – of the legal challenges facing the former president.

Eric Tucker, Michael R. Sisak, Jill Colvin and Michelle L. Price of the Associated Press contributed to this report