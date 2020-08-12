Robert Johnson

Trump Ambassador to UK, NY Jets Owner Johnson Made ‘Inappropriate' Race, Gender Comments: Watchdog

The State Department rejected a recommendation to review Woody Johnson's conduct, saying he's aware of 'his responsibility to set the right tone'

President Donald Trump's ambassador to Britain, Robert "Woody" Johnson, made inappropriate comments on race, religion or gender to embassy staff and the State Department should investigate whether he violated laws barring discrimination, according to a government watchdog report released Wednesday.

Johnson, the 73-year-old billionaire owner of the NFL's New York Jets and a longtime Republican donor, had already come under scrutiny for suggesting to a British official that the annual British Open be played at the Turnberry golf course in Scotland, which Trump owns. Johnson made the request against the advice of his deputy, NBC News has previously reported.

Johnson clashed with the deputy chief of mission during the first months of his tenure after taking over as ambassador to Britain in 2017, according to the report from the State Department's office of inspector general. Johnson, an heir to the Johnson & Johnson fortune, had no diplomatic experience prior to taking the job.

Read the full story at NBCNews.com.

