It's time to check those Precious Moments figurine collections because they may be more "precious" than you think.

The collectible figurines made popular by a Christian giftware company could be worth as much as $15,000 -- if you have the right ones.

The figurines were first introduced in 1979 as the "Original 21" collection, with only one of the sets from that collection still available on the market. The "Love One Another" figurine remains for sale for a price of just under $44, along with many others not from the original collection.

“When we introduced the Precious Moments collection it was as part of a gift line, not as a collectible…Precious Moments figurines reached collectible status because of the response of the public," said Gene Freedman, who helped launch the original collection alongside founder Sam Butcher.

So what should you know about the collections and what makes some more valuable than others?

Here's a breakdown:

What is the full Original 21 collection?

The complete Original 21 collection consists of the following figurines, according to the Precious Moments website:

Unto Us, A Child Is Born (E-2013) Jesus Is Born (E-2012) His Burden Is Light (E-1380G) Come Let Us Adore Him (E-2011) Love Lifted Me (E-1375A) Jesus Is The Answer (E-1381) Make A Joyful Noise (E-1374G) Prayer Changes Things (E-1375B) He Leadeth Me (E-1377A) We Have Seen His Star (E-2010) Jesus Is The Light (E-1373G) Jesus Loves Me (Boy) (E-1372B) Jesus Loves Me ( Girl) (E-1372G) Love One Another (E-1376) God Understands (E-1379B) Smile God Loves You (E-1373B) God Loveth A Cheerful Giver (E-1378) Love Is Kind (E-1379A) O, How I Love Jesus (E-1380B) He Careth For You (E-1377B) Praise The Lord Anyhow (E-1374B)

What makes a figurine worth more?

According to a recent article from Don'tWasteYourMoney.com, the older the figurine the more valuable it is, as long as it remains in good condition.

Some of the "Original 21" have been listed on resale sites like eBay for prices ranging between $200 and $800.

Figurines that are part of collections are also worth higher amounts, as opposed to those being sold individually, with prices varying from hundreds to thousands, depending on the size of the collection.

Those that were "limited edition" could be of higher value as well, or those labeled "rare" figurines.

Don't Waste Your Money reported a version of the Make A Joyful Noise figurine sold previously for $409 on eBay and is now listed for $649 by a seller on the platform. A rare 2010 edition of a Disney Cinderella horse-drawn carriage sold in February 2019 for $1,500.

But the most valuable of them all is a large or complete collection, according to the report.

Resale sites currently have listings for large collections asking for up to $15,000, according to Don't Waste Your Money, but the value of a collection hinges on the pieces being in pristine condition, many with certificates of authenticity and some even signed by the original creator. One collection with 1,200 pieces in it is currently listed for $12,000 on eBay.