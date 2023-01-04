Texas Woman Kidnapped and Tortured for Days by Man She Met on Bumble, Officials Say

A Texas man who met a woman on the dating app Bumble is accused of kidnapping, torturing, and beating her for five days after she denied his advances, court documents show.

Zachary Kent Mills, 21, of Spring, was arrested and charged with felony aggravated kidnapping after the woman allegedly escaped from his apartment last week where she was being held captive, the probable cause statement said.

Court documents show that Mills and the woman met on Dec. 24 after he picked her up from her apartment and took her to his place.

Once at Mills' apartment, he tried to have sex with the woman who denied his advances. Mills then began to punch and bite her on the neck and face. At some point in the beating, Mills used a screwdriver to strike her, according to court records obtained by Telemundo affiliate KTMD-TV.

Investigators said Mills then held the woman captive for five days, where she was physically and sexually assaulted and was not provided with any food or water, court documents state.

She was able to escape from Mills' apartment after he left to go visit his father. She told investigators that she grabbed her clothes, ran out, and asked for help from the first people she came in contact with.

Authorities said the woman "was left with severe bruising to both eyes, bite marks and cuts to both her throat and nose and severe bruising to the majority of her body."

Mills’ lawyer, Chris Denuna, told NBC News Wednesday that his client has no criminal record and is not considered a flight risk.

Mills was arrested and booked into Harris County Jail, where he posted a $50,000 bond.

In a statement to KPRC, Bumble said they have blocked Mills' account.

"We are shocked and saddened to hear about this horrible crime. We blocked this member as soon as we were made aware of this situation and in accordance with our Community Guidelines. We also have a dedicated law enforcement team available to respond to any requests from law enforcement as needed.”

If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence, contact the National Domestic Violence Hotline by calling 1-800-799-SAFE (7233), visiting www.thehotline.org or texting LOVEIS to 22522.