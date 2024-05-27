Philadelphia

3 arrested in shooting that injured teen girl, man in Philly

A 17-year-old girl and a 28-year-old man are stable after a shooting along the 6300 block of Horrocks Street

Three people are in custody in connection to a shooting that injured a man and a teen girl in Philadelphia Monday afternoon.

The shooting occurred along the 6300 block of Horrocks Street at 3:35 p.m. A 28-year-old man was shot in the right shoulder and the chest while a 17-year-old girl was grazed in the left leg. Both victims were taken to the hospital in stable condition.

Police arrested three people in connection to the shooting and recovered two weapons. They have not yet revealed the identities of the suspects, what they’ll be charged with or what led to the shooting.

There are additional resources for people or communities that have endured gun violence in Philadelphia. Further information can be found here.

