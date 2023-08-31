Taco Bell just unleashed its first-ever gelato

According to Mountain Dew, “Baja Blast tastes like making out with a hot mermaid,” so it stands to reason that a new Baja Blast creation being tested by Taco Bell tastes like smooching a very fetching yeti.

On Aug. 30, Taco Bell it is testing a Mountain Dew Baja Blast Gelato, the chain’s first-ever gelato. Starting Aug. 31, the new and very blue treat will only be available at one restaurant in California: Irvine’s Campus Drive location, for two weeks or while supplies last.

Normally offered as a freeze or fountain drink, Mountain Dew Baja Blast is now being offered in gelato form. Each 3.6 ounce container is being sold for $2.99 plus tax. The powers that be — or perhaps the Bajas that Blast — hint that after the new gelato flavor is gone, another Baja Blast-based innovation will be coming around the corner this fall.

“This is the first time we are releasing a gelato and we are so excited to hear how fans enjoy the sweet and creamy indulgence,” said Liz Matthews, Taco Bell’s global chief food innovation officer, in a press release. “BAJA BLAST is iconic to Taco Bell and has its own strong fandom, so introducing it in gelato form feels right.”

“Dew Nation’s passion for BAJA BLAST runs deep,” added Scott Finlow, chief marketing officer of PepsiCo Global Foodservice, Mountain Dew’s parent company, in the same release. And he couldn’t be more right about the fandom surrounding the tropical lime-flavored beverage: In addition to a Facebook fan page and Reddit group based around iterations of the beverage, on Etsy, thousands of unofficial Baja Blast fan products litter its pages, from stickers to T-shirts, stickers and more.

This is not the first time Baja Blast has infused other mediums with its distinctly turquoise glow. In January, iBurn and Mountain Dew collaborated to make Baja Blast Hot Sauce, which combines the tropical lime flavor — and color — of Baja Blast with habanero peppers, green chiles and jalapeño peppers.

Additionally, Taco Bell and Mountain Dew’s collaborative beverage has been known to pair well with alcohol, as it appeared in a 5% ABV Hard Mountain Dew, as well as in the Baja Blast Freeze at Taco Bell Cantina, first spotted back in 2015.

As for if Mountain Dew Baja Blast Gelato might be coming to more than one store, only time will tell. It depends on how many people are into the idea of sharing an ice-cold kiss with a yeti.

