Supreme Court Sides With Biden Administration to End ‘Stay in Mexico' Policy

The Supreme Court gave the Biden administration permission to end the so-called “Remain in Mexico” immigration policy, which forced people seeking asylum in the U.S. to wait in Mexico for their hearings.

In a 5-4 vote, associate justice Brett Kavanaugh and Chief Justice John Roberts joined the courts three liberal justices in ruling the decision to terminate the Migrant Protection Protocol "did not violate federal immigration law."

Justices Clarence Thomas, Samuel Alito, Neil Gorsuch and Amy Coney Barrett dissented.

President Joe Biden suspended the program on his first day in office. After Texas and Missouri sued, lower courts required immigration officials to reinstate it, though the current administration has sent far fewer people back to Mexico than its predecessor.

At the heart of the legal fight is whether, with far less detention capacity than needed, immigration authorities must send people to Mexico or have the discretion under federal law to release asylum-seekers into the United States while they await their hearings.

The issue with the statue is that it instructs the government to detain asylum seekers. Congress has only appropriated enough funds to detain up to 40,000 people, a small fraction of immigrants seeking asylum.

Solicitor General Elizabeth Prelogar, Biden’s top Supreme Court lawyer, had argued the law does not contain a provision requiring migrants to be returned to Mexico and that there is a “significant public benefit” to releasing migrants who pass criminal background and other checks into the U.S., keeping detention beds free for more dangerous people.

Questions from the conservative and liberal justices during April's arguments suggested that the court could free the administration to end the policy.

“You lose if the government is right about what significant public interest is,” Justices Amy Coney Barrett said in an exchange with Texas Solicitor General Judd Stone II, noting the administration had a better argument than the states.

About 70,000 people were enrolled in the program, formally known as Migrant Protection Protocols, after President Donald Trump launched it in 2019 and made it a centerpiece of efforts to deter asylum-seekers.

After Biden's suspension of the program, Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas ended it in June 2021. In October, DHS produced additional justifications for the policy’s demise, to no avail in the courts.

The program resumed in December, but barely 3,000 migrants had enrolled by the end of March, during a period when authorities stopped migrants about 700,000 times at the border.

Those being forced to wait in Mexico widely say they are terrified in dangerous Mexican border cities and find it very hard to find lawyers to handle their asylum hearings.

Democratic-led states and progressive groups are on the administration's side. Republican-led states and conservative groups have sided with Texas and Missouri. Those include the America First Legal Foundation, led by former Trump aides Stephen Miller and Mark Meadows.

