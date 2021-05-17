Supreme Court

Supreme Court Agrees to Hear Mississippi Case That Could Mean Rollback of Abortion Rights

The court’s order sets up a showdown over abortion, probably in the fall

By Mark Sherman

The Supreme Court agreed Monday to consider a major rollback of abortion rights, saying it will take up Mississippi’s bid to enforce a 15-week ban on abortion.

The court’s order sets up a showdown over abortion, probably in the fall, with a more conservative court seemingly ready to dramatically alter nearly 50 years of rulings on abortion rights.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

The court first announced a woman’s constitutional right to an abortion in the 1973 Roe v. Wade decision and reaffirmed it 19 years later.

U.S. & World

Stories that affect your life across the U.S. and around the world.

Israel 7 hours ago

Israeli Pounds Gaza With Airstrikes as Calls for Ceasefire Grow

child tax credit 2 hours ago

Monthly Child Tax Credit Payments Will Start Going Out on July 15

The state’s ban had been blocked by lower courts as inconsistent with Supreme Court precedent that protects a woman’s right to obtain an abortion before the fetus can survive outside her womb.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

Supreme CourtAbortion rights
Local Coronavirus Pandemic The Biden Administration U.S. & World NBCLX Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigators NBC10 Responds Traffic Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers Entertainment Philly Live COZI TV
Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us