Subway, the largest fast food chain in the U.S., has announced it will be switching beverage providers from Coca-Cola to PepsiCo beginning next year.

The sandwich restaurant chain signed a 10-year deal with PepsiCo to supply beverages in its U.S. locations starting Jan. 1, 2025, the company announced on Tuesday.

The new agreement will allow Subway to introduce a variety of PepsiCo beverages including Pepsi, Pepsi Zero Sugar, Mountain Dew, Starry, Tropicana, Lipton, Aquafina and a larger selection of Gatorade flavors.

"The new agreement underscores Subway's commitment to delivering better food and a better guest experience, which includes ensuring the brand's beverage offerings align with guest preferences across demographics," Subway said in a press release.

Although Subway will officially switch beverage providers in 2025, the company said the change will take several months to reach all of its U.S. locations.

In addition to the new drink offerings, Subway's partnership with Frito-Lay, a subsidiary of PepsiCo, will also be extended through 2030.

As of January 2024, Subway had 19,573 locations in the U.S. and nearly 37,000 worldwide.