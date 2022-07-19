Steve Bannon Thought He Was ‘Above the Law,' Prosecutors Say in Contempt Trial

Former Donald Trump chief strategist Steve Bannon "decided he was above the law" when he blew off the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack, a federal prosecutor told jurors during opening statements in Bannon's contempt of Congress trial Tuesday.
Bannon “chose to show his contempt for Congresses’ authority and its processes” by refusing to comply with the subpoena, Assistant U.S. Attorney Amanda Rose Vaughn told jurors.
“It wasn’t optional, it wasn’t a request and it wasn’t an invitation. It was mandatory," Vaughn said.
For more on this story, go to NBC News.