Dog Walker Appears to Find Human Hand in Staten Island Forest

Authorities are investigating a grisly discovery in some sprawling Staten Island woods -- a possible hand discovered by a man who had been walking a dog in the area a day ago, the NYPD confirmed Friday.

According to police, the dog walker found the potential limb in North Mount Loretto State Forest, near Amboy and Cunningham roads, around 2:40 p.m. Thursday and called 911.

Officers responded to the 200-acre expanse on the South Shore, as did the medical examiner's office.

No additional objects believed to be possible human remains had been recovered, based on the latest from the NYPD, though cadaver dogs were seen canvassing the forest for hours. Investigators were still trying to determine if a crime had been committed.

Yellow caution tape appeared to cordon off large sections of trees, as police turned away people trying to access the park in the area. Chopper 4 showed a heavy investigative presence at the scene.

No other details were immediately available.