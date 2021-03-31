Small Plane Crashes Into NJ Field; No Injuries Reported

Authorities say a small plane crashed into a New Jersey field after the pilot reported engine trouble, but no injuries were reported.

New Jersey state police said the single-engine Cessna 150 went down at about 2:30 p.m. Tuesday in Warren County’s Hardwick Township.

Sgt. Philip Curry told NJ.com that state police arrived to find the male pilot walking around and uninjured.

The Federal Aviation Administration said in a statement that it is investigating.