Sleep-ogre! Shrek's Swamp available for two-night stay through Airbnb

Shrek fans have something to be ogre-excited about this Halloween.

Airbnb is making Shrek's Swamp available for rent next month.

The home is located in the Scottish Highlands and is decked out just like Shrek's abode in the movie. It features the glow of "earwax candlelight," a parfait and even an outhouse.

Check out some views from Shrek's Swamp below:

A view of Shrek's bed. Credit: Alex McIntosh/Airbnb

A view of the outhouse. Credit: Alex McIntosh/Airbnb

A view of the interior. Credit: Alex McIntosh/Airbnb

A view of the "Beware" sign outside Shrek's Swamp. Credit: Alex McIntosh/Airbnb

Donkey will be swamp-sitting for Shrek and welcoming guests with waffles in the morning.

“Shrek’s Swamp is lovely. Just beautiful. The perfect place to entertain guests,” Donkey said. “You know what I like about it? Everything. The overgrown landscaping, the modest interiors, the nice boulders, all of it. I can’t wait for guests to experience this muddy slice of paradise for themselves.”

Prospective guests can request to book their stay starting Oct. 13 at 1 p.m. ET.

The swamp is available for a two-night stay from Oct. 27-29 for up to three guests. It comes at a $0 cost as "a nod to the priceless refuge Shrek’s Swamp has provided fairytale creatures of all kinds." Airbnb will also be making a donation to HopScotch Children's Hospital.

There are layers to the free stay, though. Because the two-night stay is not a contest, guests will need to provide their own travel to Scotland. The outhouse/bathroom is also located 20 meters from the main living area.

The Airbnb listing for Shrek's Swamp can be found here.