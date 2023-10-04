Several kids hospitalized after eating cannabis-infused gummies at Florida after-school care

Six children were taken to the hospital from the Boys & Girls Club in Lauderhill, Florida, Wednesday after ingesting candy that was infused with cannabis, officials said.

Lauderhill Police officials said officers responded to the club at 5455 Northwest 19th Street three times between the hours of 3:30 p.m. and 6 p.m. in reference to eight kids who ingested the candy gummies.

The children were all between the ages of 6 and 8.

Six children were transported to Broward Health and Florida Medical Center in stable condition, Lauderhill Fire Rescue officials said. The two other kids were released on scene to their parents.

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

Six children were taken to the hospital from the Boys & Girls Club in Lauderhill Wednesday after ingesting candy that was infused with cannabis, officials said. NBC6's Lorena Inclan reports.

Police said there were no concerns for the children's health and all parents were notified.

The Boys & Girls Club of Broward County released a statement Wednesday night saying it was aware of the incident and that staff immediately contacted local authorities.

"The safety and protection of the young people we serve is always our absolute highest priority, and we take any situation that might impact their well-being very seriously," the club said in a statement. "Our commitment to our Club youth, their families, and our community is unwavering."

A representative of the club later confirmed that the cannabis-infused gummies were brought in by one of the kids involved and shared with the other children.

The representative said three of the children were doing okay and back at the club, and they're still waiting to hear from the rest.

Check back with NBC6 for updates