Multiple Federal Agents Injured After Shooting in Florida: Sources

Multiple federal agents were shot while serving a search warrant early Tuesday morning in a Sunrise neighborhood, setting off a massive police response and lockdown.
Sunrise Fire Rescue officials confirmed the shooting took place near 10100 Reflections Boulevard West after 6 a.m.
Multiple FBI and other federal agents joined local police in serving a search warrant at the location in the South Florida neighborhood when shots were fired, sources told NBC 6.
Up to five agents were injured, according to the sources, with two rushed to Broward General Hospital. Police have not released information on their conditions.
Law enforcement officials told NBC News the suspected shooter was wanted for violent crimes against children.
Police remained at the scene Tuesday morning with reports that a person involved remained inside the home. A portion of Nob Hill Road has been closed as a result.
Footage showed officers and agents with several law enforcement agencies at the scene.
The area surrounding the scene is safe but residents are being told to remain inside their homes, police said.
