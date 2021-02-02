shooting

Multiple Federal Agents Injured After Shooting in Florida: Sources

Up to five agents were injured, according to the sources, with two rushed to Broward General Hospital

NBC Universal, Inc.

Multiple federal agents were shot while serving a search warrant early Tuesday morning in a Sunrise neighborhood, setting off a massive police response and lockdown.

Sunrise Fire Rescue officials confirmed the shooting took place near 10100 Reflections Boulevard West after 6 a.m.

Multiple FBI and other federal agents joined local police in serving a search warrant at the location in the South Florida neighborhood when shots were fired, sources told NBC 6.

U.S. & World

Stories that affect your life across the U.S. and around the world.

Capitol Riot 4 mins ago

House Impeachment Managers: Trump Aimed ‘Loaded Cannon' of Supporters at Capitol

Joe Biden 5 hours ago

Biden to Sign Executive Orders on Immigration, Including Family Reunification

Up to five agents were injured, according to the sources, with two rushed to Broward General Hospital. Police have not released information on their conditions.

Download our free mobile app for iOS or Android to get the latest breaking news and in-depth coverage.

Law enforcement officials told NBC News the suspected shooter was wanted for violent crimes against children.

NBC 6's Willard Shepard has the latest details from the early morning incident.

Police remained at the scene Tuesday morning with reports that a person involved remained inside the home. A portion of Nob Hill Road has been closed as a result.

Footage showed officers and agents with several law enforcement agencies at the scene.

The area surrounding the scene is safe but residents are being told to remain inside their homes, police said.

Stay tuned to NBC 6 on air and online for updates

This article tagged under:

shootingFBIBroward CountyBroward
Local Coronavirus Pandemic The Biden Administration U.S. & World NBCLX Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigators NBC10 Responds Traffic Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers Entertainment Holidays Philly Live
Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us