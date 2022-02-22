Baby Delivered at 2:22 on 2/22/22 in Operating Room #2 at Calif. Hospital

These babies are just two cute!

Say hello to Ruby, little Adaly and baby Olivia, three perfect bundles of joy born at separate San Diego County hospitals at 2:22 p.m. on Tuesday, 2/22/2022!

Believe it or not, Ruby Villalpando was born at Sharp Chula Vista Medical Center in operating room #2. She's also baby no. 2 for parents Sagrario Esmerald Montano and Oscar Villalpando, according to the California hospital, as if her birth wasn't two-rrific enough already.

Sharp Chula Vista Medical Center

Sharp Chula Vista sent over pictures from Ruby's first photoshoot, which include first looks with mom and dad, and Sharp-affiliated OBGYN Dr. Mauricio Levine and nurses Berenice Sanchez and Gina Carrasco.

Parents Priscilla Sauceda and Alejandro Mejia welcomed their little Adaly into the world at Scripps Mercy Hospital in Chula Vista. The hospital didn't pass along any additional information, but a single picture of Adaly confirms she is b-e-a-twotiful!

Priscilla Sauceda

And this sweetheart Olivia Luna was born at the Kaiser Permanente San Diego Medical Center to parents Yesenia and Charles Morgan, according to the hospital. She came in at 6 pounds, 13 ounces and is 19.5 inches long, and she, like Ruby, is baby no. 2 for her mom and dad.

Kaiser said Olivia's big brother Charlie, 6, is eager to protect his new little sister with his "ninja skills."

Kaiser Permanente San Diego County

"We are overwhelmed with joy and excitement,” said Olivia’s father Charles, quoted in a press release. "Now she will have such an awesome story to tell about the day she was born."

Welcome to the world, Ruby, Adaly and Olivia! Can't wait until you all turn 2! Or until you grow up to be a two-tor, or a fisher of two-na or maybe even Mayor of Two-la Vista!