Colorado

Colorado man rescued from inside garbage truck after worker heard ‘screaming'

The man was taken to the hospital with minor injuries for evaluation

By Gerardo Pons

Colorado Springs Fire Department via KOAA

A man taking refuge from cold weather was rescued after getting trapped inside a garbage truck in Colorado Springs, Colorado, on Tuesday.

According to the Colorado Springs Fire Department, the man was sleeping inside a dumpster when the garbage truck picked him up and dumped him inside the truck, NBC affiliate KOAA reported.

24/7 Philadelphia news stream: Watch NBC10 free wherever you are

The driver continued his route until at around 5 a.m. he started hearing the man screaming for help from inside the truck, so he pulled into a nearby hospital to call 9-1-1, KOAA reported.

First responders were then able to use a stroke basket to carry the man and lift him out using a fire truck ladder.

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

He was taken to the hospital with minor injuries for evaluation.

This article tagged under:

Colorado
Local U.S. and World Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live Entertainment Wawa Welcome America
About NBC10 Philadelphia Our News Standards Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Community NBC Sports Philadelphia Our Apps Newsletters Contests Cozi TV
Contact Us